SOCCER: Saline Remains Unbeaten in the SEC Red

Saline's varsity soccer team defeated Lincoln and Monroe this week to remain undefeated in the SEC Red and maintain its grip on first place as the Hornets enter the most important week of the regular season.

Saline visited Lincoln and won 7-1 on Sept. 21. On Sept. 23, the Hornets visited Monroe and came away with a 4-1 win.

Saline improved to 8-0-2 in the SEC Red and 10-2-2 overall.

At Lincoln, six different players scored. Christian Rossi scored two goals. Also scoring were Ben Faulkner, Elijah Gray, Charlie Schroeter, Evan Grill and Riley Behrman.

At Monroe, Rossi scored the hat trick and Gray also scored. Connor Mitzel had two assists and Behrman had one. Behrman and Jake Day split duties in goal.

Rossi now has 20 goals on the year.

This week the Hornets can all but win the SEC Red championship by winning at Skyline on Tuesday and defeating Pioneer at home Thursday.

Team Conference Record Points

Saline 8-0-2 26

Pioneer 7-1-2 23

Skyline 6-1-3 21

Huron 5-3-2 17

Dexter 5-4-1 16

Monroe 2-7 6

Bedford 0-9-1 1

Lincoln 0-8-1 1