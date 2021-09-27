DASHBOARD: One New SARS-CoV-2 Positive Test in Saline Area Schools Last Week

An online dashboard showed one new positive SARS-CoV-2 test among staff and students in Saline Area Schools last week.

One student tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

In addition, there six students and one staff member quarantined, including two students each at Harvest and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools, and one student each at Heritage and Woodland Meadows elementary schools. A staff member at Saline Middle School was quarantined.

Those numbers are down significantly from the previous week, when 11 students tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and 57 students and one staff member were quarantined. In fact, they are the lowest [posted numbers since the district resume reporting data on Sept. 8.