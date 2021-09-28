2 Catalytic Converters Stolen from Vehicles in Saline

The Saline Police Department is advising residents to report suspicious activity after catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said thefts of the devices were reported by residents living on McKay Street and Henry Street. She said there's been an uptick on thefts of the devices around the country and in Washtenaw and Lenawee counties.

"Keep an eye out for suspicious activity. If you see something call police," Radzik said.

To report suspicious activity call 734-429-7911. If you see a crime in progress call 911.

Thieves steal catalytic converters, which filter pollutants from a vehicle's exhaust system, because they are easy to remove and packed with precious metals which can be stripped and sold.

Radzik said thieves generally get under a car and use a reciprocating saw to quickly remove the device. She said thieves generally don't operate on their own and often have a lookout. The thefts almost always take place in the hours of darkness.

Consider these tips from The Spruce to help protect your car from catalytic converter theft: