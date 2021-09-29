VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Bedford on the Road

Saline went on the road and beat Bedford, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-10, Tuesday. The Hornets improved to 18-4-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC Red.

Coach Emileen Palazzolo was pleased with the team's performance.

"I think we worked really well as a team last night. We talked about minimizing our unforced errors after the first set and they attacked that game plan for the next two remaining sets," Palazzolo said. "We were scrappy on defense and our serving was aggressive which led to forcing more aces and finding the open spots to serve at."

Palazzolo said Catherine Flaharty excelled at finding open shots and putting the ball away. She credited setter Laney Burns for making "great choices with her set" to give the hitters the chance to find open court. On defense, Cazzi Smith had "great coverage and put herself in position to local the ball and rack up the digs."