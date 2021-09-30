GOLF: Saline 3rd at SEC Red Championship, Freshman Grace Celso Earns All Conference Honors

Freshman Grace Celso led the Hornets to a third-place finish in the SEC Red championship tournament Monday at Giant Oaks Golf Course.

Saline shot 391.

Celso shot 90 to take ninth in the tournament. Laura Swanger was 17th with a score of 98, one better than Hailey Malinczak, who finished tied for 19th. Kitty Eliason shot 104 to take 26th.

Grace Munn, 106, tied for 30th, and Jordan Wickham, 119, was 39th.

Celso wrapped up the season finishing second in the overall point totals and earned all-conference honors.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said Celso's conference point totals were among the highest ever recorded by a Saline freshman golfer. She was also pleased with the team's performance.

"The team had a very good SEC season. Their performances were some of the best over the last four years," Williams-Hoak said. "It was also exciting to see Grace Celso do so well in the SEC and finish strongly and make all-conference as a freshmen."

Saline competes in the regional at Washtenaw Golf Club on Oct. 6.