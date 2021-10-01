Janice Harrison, Mother of 2, Worked at Beyer Memorial Hospital and Community Orthopedic Surgery

Janice Marie (Jaeger) Harrison, 65, of Milan, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at University Living where she was receiving assisted living services.

Death came nineteen years after her original diagnosis of breast cancer. She was also under the care of Arbor Hospice.

Janice was born March 9, 1956 in Ann Arbor, MI, to the late John C. Jaeger and Marilyn G. (Schaefer) Jaeger. She married David W. Harrison on August 9, 1980. Dave and Janice were married nearly 40 years before Dave’s death in 2020. Janice is survived by her two sons, Christopher W. (Susi) Harrison of Los Angeles, CA, and Benjamin S. Harrison of Milan. Also surviving her are her sister Karen L. (late Jon) Linebaugh, her brother Karl E. (Catherine) Jaeger, and her brother Michael J. (Kristin) Jaeger. Janice leaves several cousins, nephews, and nieces from both sides of her family.

She will also be missed by her many dear friends from school and work affiliations. Janice grew up in Ypsilanti. She attended Willow Run Community Schools through 11th grade and graduated from Saline High School in 1974. She then went on to receive an Associates Degree from Washtenaw Community College. Her work career was spent at Beyer Memorial Hospital from 1978-2000 and Community Orthopedic Surgery in Saline from 2000-2018. Per her wishes, Janice has been cremated. A Memorial of Her life, along with Davids, will take place in the near future. She has requested that memorials be given in her name to a charity of your choice. To sign Janice’s guestbook, leave a memory, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.