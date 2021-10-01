2 Dogs Died in a Saline Township Fire

Two dogs died in a house fire on the 200 block of Dundee Circle in Saline Township's River Ridge community Thursday.

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched the scene around 5:20 p.m.

A resident of the home called 911 when he returned to his residence and found smoke coming from the overhangs. He ran into the residents and retrieved one of his dogs from the fire, which originated in the kitchen, and was unable to locate the second dog. Both dogs died, said SAFD Lt. Brandon Sears.

Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the blaze.

Sears said the home suffered extensive damage and could be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Sears said, but it does appear the fire began in the kitchen. A charred stove/oven was removed from the home.