Join the Great Fall Read at Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read at Saline District Library is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia and prizes. This year we are reading Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley. Throughout the month of October there will be weekly questions based on the book, and every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes. Click here to sign up!



Want even more spooky fun? Check out our Frankenstein's Forest Literature Walk and Creepy Crafts to Go, or sign up for other fun activities, interesting programs, and creepy Halloween crafts via our online Events Calendar. And don't forget to be on the lookout for our popular annual SDL Staff Pumpkin Contest! The entries just keep getting more creative every year, and it's up to you to decide which department takes home the trophy.