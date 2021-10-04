Arlene Bersuder, Mother of 2, Worked More than 40 Years at the Saline Hotel and Leutheuser's

Arlene D. Bersuder (Easton), age 94, passed away peacefully in Harrietta, Mich., with her daughter Connie by her side, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Arlene was born on December 12, 1926 in Adrian, Mich., the daughter of Leland and Hazel Easton.

Arlene graduated from the Saline High School Class of 1944, and later on went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University in 1946. On June 21, 1947 in Saline, she married Loren Bersuder and he preceded her in death in March of 1989.

She was a long-time member of the Saline American Legion Auxiliary Post #322 and she worked for over 40 years at the Saline Hotel and Leutheuser’s Restaurant. She was affectionately known as one of the Golden Girls there. In her free time Arlene loved to play Bridge, go for a swim, but most of all she enjoyed the company of her family and friends.

Arlene lived in Lakeland, Fla., for the last 33 years and recently moved back to Saline to be closer to family and friends.

Survivors include her children Leland (Jane) Bersuder and daughter Connie (Don) Huston. Other survivors include her grandchildren Craig (Amy) Bersuder, Chris (Courtney) Bersuder, Scott (Kerri) Bersuder, great-grandchildren Ryan, Jack, Morgan, Leah, and Katie Bersuder, and many nieces and nephews. Her great-grandchildren always knew her as "Gigi". She was preceded in death in addition to her husband by her brother Harold Easton, sister Maxine Krempel, and her son-in-law Don Huston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Michigan in Cadillac hom.org, or to Elara Caring Hospice Elara.com. A family service will be held privately.