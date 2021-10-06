Rotary Club of Saline Dedicates New Pavilion at Henne Field Saturday

The Rotary Club of Saline is inviting the community to the dedication of a pavilion that it built at Henne Field just north of downtown on East Bennett Street.

The dedication takes place at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Rotary Club of Saline built the structure for community use. Join club members as well as the Rotary Assistant Governor, a color guard from Saline’s Post 322 of the American Legion, City of Saline officials, ,members of the Friends of Henne Field, Saline Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and others in the community.

The pavilion, a 24-by-30-foot structure, is the first pavilion built at Henne Field. Henne Field was gifted to Saline Area Schools by the Henne family in 1948 in memory of its patriarch Edward Henne.

The pavilion was funded through a grant from Rotary District 6380 as well as a Go Fund Me account and monies raised through donations from a Can & Bottle drive both supported by many in the community.