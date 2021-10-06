Huntington Woods Sidewalk Project Will Slow Traffic on Macon Road

On Thursday, Oct. 7, a contractor for the City of Saline will begin a sidewalk installation project on Macon Road between Huntington Drive and the City of Saline in Saline Township.

One lane will be closed during this project. Temporary traffic signals will be placed to maintain two-way traffic in the one open lane.

The road commission encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The work is expected to take approximately 4 – 6 weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.