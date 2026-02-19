CELTIC BAND - ON THE LASH Storms Tecumseh Center for the Arts!

Tecumseh, MI — High-strung fiddle tunes rich with rousing pipes, percussion, and crowd-pleasing shenanigans will fill the air as Michigan’s own ON THE LASH brings their electrifying sound to Tecumseh Center for the Arts (TCA) on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

ON THE LASH blends the raw spirit of traditional Irish and Scottish folk with the grit and drive of modern rock. Known for their dynamic stage presence and irresistible rhythms, the band delivers a lively and authentic Celtic experience that’s perfect for audiences of all ages. Whether you're a longtime fan of Celtic music or brand new to the genre, this performance promises a rowdy night of Irish bliss. Get your tickets now! www.TheTCA.org

With a reputation for lighting up pubs, festivals, and theaters across the Midwest, ON THE LASH continues to build a loyal following with every show. Their March performance at TCA will kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations a few days early, offering the perfect way to get in the spirit. Tickets: Available online anytime at www.TheTCA.org. Reservations can also be made in person at the Tecumseh Center box office every Thursday & Friday between 12:00 and 5:00 p.m, as well as by phone at (517) 423-6617.. Don't miss your chance to experience the Celtic craze live on stage in Tecumseh!

Event Details: Who: ON THE LASH – Celtic Band What: Live Performance When: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM Where: Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee St., Tecumseh, MI Tickets: Available at www.TheTCA.org or by calling 517-423-6617

Join us for a night of powerful melodies, rich heritage, and irresistible fun!

