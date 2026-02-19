2-19-2026 11:32pm
Saline Chamber Seeks Nominees for Circle of Excellence Awards
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for nominees for the Circle of Excellence awards.
Awards will be presented to:
- A large business (30 or more employees)
- A small business (29 or fewer employees.
- Rising star (Chamber member of 2 years or fewer, in business for 5 years or fewer.
- Visionary award.
- First responder of the year.
- Citizen of the Year.
- Distinguished Veteran Award.
- Youth of the Year.
Nominations are due by noon, March 16.
For more information about the awards and the criteria for the awards, click here. Make your nominations here.
