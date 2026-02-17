SAFD Dispatched to Wendy's After Small Grease Fire.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to Wendy's restaurant on East Michigan Avenue after a grease fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said the restaurant had a "small grease fire" that employees extinguished. This occurred around 1 p.m.

"(They) asked if we would come check it out," Sperle said. "There was no fire upon SAFD arrive and the fire wasn't big enough to activate the hood system."

A hood system is a backup for when fires become serious.

Sperle characterized calling the fire department as "precautionary reporting on their end."

Saline firefighters called off Huron Valley Ambulance before it arrived.

