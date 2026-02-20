Silent Auction Features Pieces of Saline Area Schools History
Time is running out to bid on an assortment of items including a couple of pieces of Saline Athletics history.
Bidding closes at 8:15 p.m., Friday in the Foundation for Saline Area Schools' silent auction available online.
Two orthodontics offers are drawing a lot of bidding thus far.
Sheri Weintraub of Cornerstone Real Estate donated an "Elevated Game Day at the Big House" that's up to $275. The package includes a pre-game party at Joe's Garage and four tickets to the Michigan UTEP game Sept. 26.
Big Georges has donated an Undercounter Double-Drawer Refrigerator/Freezer worth $3,100. The high bid right now is $500.
One item sure to catch the attention of some Saline grads or parents is the scoreboard from Crabtree Field. The top bid is $425. The scoreboard is 25x8 feet and wired for standard 120V single‑phase power.
You can also bid on the Lamberson Field baseball scoreboard. Bid here.
