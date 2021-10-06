Saline Stone & Thistle Club Hosts Gold Star Memorial Dedication at the Saline District Library

(Press release sent by Pamela Marr of the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club)

On Saturday September 18, 2021, at the Saline District Library, The Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club hosted the dedication of a Gold Star Memorial.

The Blue and Gold Star Memorial By-Way markers are supported by National and State Garden Clubs along with local garden clubs such as The Saline Stone and Thistle Garden Club. Gold Star Families is a non-profit organization created to provide support to those who have lost a loved one in service to our country through the United States Armed Forces. Their mission is to offer honor, hope and healing through remembering fallen heroes by coming together.

The Gold and Blue Stars came from the custom of families hanging a banner or service flag, in the windows of their homes when they had a close family member in the Armed Forces. Blue Stars represented living service members while a Gold Star represented those who had lost their lives.

It was a beautiful Saturday morning, and the program began with the Washtenaw County Veterans Honor Guard Posting the colors followed by a beautiful singing of our National Anthem sung by soloist, Jessica Dold, then we were led in the Pledge of Allegiance by Boy Scout Troop 416 and the Innovation given by Tim Driscoll Ambassador, Vietnam Veterans of America, Michigan State Council. We were honored to have Mayor Brian Marl speak on behalf of our community and the Military Tribute was given by Major General Rodney Faulk, who has a decorated 38-year career in the United States Army, currently serving as the Commanding General of the 99th

Readiness Division, Fort Dix, New Jersey. The garden club’s dedication was represented at the Michigan state level by President, Monica Taylor and our Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club was represented by our event Host, Harriet Wild and Master of Ceremonies, Pamela Marr. We want to acknowledge all the hard work behind the scenes by the Saline American Legion Post 322 and the Saline Public Library. Underwood Nursery donated the two rocks for the memorials.

At the library next to the Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker is a Blue Star By-Way Marker honoring all our Armed Forces who have defended our country. We hope that these humble markers help to symbolize our gratitude and remind us all of our mission of: Honor, Hope and Healing.

Next time you are at or near the Saline Public Library please stop by and remember our dedicated military members currently serving, Veterans and all those who have paid the ultimate price defending the United States of America.