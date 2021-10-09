David Fritz, Saline Native and Father of 2, Was a Well-Known Barber in Ann Arbor

David Edward Fritz passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, after an optimistic and courageous battle with cancer. He was in the loving care of Arbor Hospice and his wife, Wendy, and daughters, Leilani and Elisa, and a big thanks to Jim and Edward.

David was born in Ann Arbor on July 6, 1950 the son of Otto John Fritz and Alta Ellen Scott. He grew up in Saline, and loved farm life. As a boy, he had fun driving the family tractor, riding horses, and growing his prize winning pumpkins. He nurtured his “pet” baby racoon, Tillie, till she grew up.

David graduated from Saline High School, class of 1968. While there, he was a member of the golf team and this fostered a lifelong passion for golf. After high school, he got his professional barber license from Detroit Barber School. He worked as a Master Barber in the Ann Arbor area for over 50 years; as an owner of Barberman, other various salons, later his own shop on Main Street (David Fritz’s Haircare) and his home based shop (Fritz’s Place). While working on Main Street, he was an active member of the Downtown Development Authority. David absolutely loved his haircutting profession and loved getting to know his many clients over the years.

In 1982, he married Wendy Rogers at Wellers Carriage House in Saline. He was the proud father of two daughters, Leilani and Elisa. He also loved his pets Molly, Mewtant, and Tigerlily.

Throughout his life, David pursued many interests. His passions were golfing, listening and dancing to music, carpentry, and gardening. David took great pride in his various fruit trees and enjoyed sharing with friends.

He is survived by his wife Wendy, two daughters, Leilani Fritz Ruggles (Justin) of Weaverville, NC and Elisa Fritz (Jim Hall) of Ann Arbor, MI, three grandchildren, Geneieve and Emerson Ruggles and Edward Fritz-Hall, and one sister Delynne Andres (Raymond) of Belleville, MI. Also surviving are brothers-in-law David Rogers (Teresa) and Andrew Rogers and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Melvin Hartman.

David will live in our hearts and be truly missed by family members and many many friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline at 12:00 P.M. with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Masks are required for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made out to The Farm at St. Joe’s or Arbor Hospice and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of David, to sign his guestbook or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.