Celebrate the Life of Taylor Jacobsen Oct. 30 at the Saline Mills

The life of the late Taylor Jacobsen will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments and reminiscing. The ceremony will be outdoors and under tents; please dress for the weather.

Saline Mills is located at 2681 Hartman Road, Saline.

The following is the obituary for Taylor Jacobsen.

Taylor Jacobsen, 84, artist, teacher, volunteer, Saline enthusiast

Taylor Lee Jacobsen, age 84, passed away peacefully of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his home. He was surrounded by family, friends, and community.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Taylor was the son of the late Arthur and Charlotte Jacobsen. He graduated from Saline High School, a proud member of the class of 1955, and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. On August 17, 1971, he married Charlene (Deasy) Jacobsen, and they spent many wonderful years together.

Whether it was the school system, alumni association, historical society, 4H, or a picnic in the park, Taylor was an enthusiastic supporter of all things Saline.

A lifelong educator, Taylor taught art at Saline High School for over 40 years. He instructed countless workshops and developed a community of artists in his watercolor class for Saline Community Education that continues. He took great pleasure in the restoration and renovation of the Saline Mills property, where he and his wife Charlene taught art classes, held art shows, hosted church picnics and events such as an annual plein air watercolor day.

Taylor was an active member of the Saline First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed serving in many different roles over the years, relished the congregation, and actively participated in mission work. Over the past decade, his particular passion was working with Cass Community Social Services on beautification projects. He also dedicated significant time to the Rentschler Farm Museum, Weber Blaess one-room schoolhouse, Haiti Outreach Ministries, the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve, and sharing pretzels at the Evangelical Home on Saturdays.

Taylor was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Jacobsen, his mother, Charlotte Jacobsen (née Smith), and his wife, Charlene Jacobsen (née Deasy). He is survived by his sons Einor (Christina) Jacobsen of Saline and Arn (Rebecca) Jacobsen of Rockville, MD; grandchildren Anders and Anja; brothers Kim (Sonja Mitchell) Jacobsen of Saline (formerly of Honolulu, HI), and Barry (Marlene) Jacobsen of Saline; sisters-in-law, Pat (Doug) Clubine of University Heights, OH; Greta Gourley of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law Tom (Pam) Deasy of Traverse City, MI; and goddaughter Beth Kobler of Manchester, MI. He is further remembered by his extended relatives, nieces, and nephews, as well as his loving church family.