Saline Graduate Jason Heisler Named to Baldwin Wallace Swim and Dive Team

Jason Heisler (Saline/Saline High School) is one of 21 first-year student-athletes to continue their men's swimming and diving career at Baldwin Wallace University.

Head Coach Laura Demaline, who is in her 11th season, returns six letterwinners and one All-Ohio Athletic Conference performer from last year's squad that placed fourth at 2021 OAC Championships

Click Here to view the entire 2021-22 BW men's swimming and diving roster.

BW opens the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, October 16, when the Yellow Jackets host Wilmington College for the first home meet, inside the BW Natatorium.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.