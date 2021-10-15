SWIM & DIVE: Saline Defeats Dexter

Saline picked up another win in the SEC Red, Thursday, defeating Dexter at home, 130-56.

The Hornets won all three relays and, in fact, won every swimming event.

CLICK HERE FOR A PHOTO GALLERY

Senior Amelia Hayes led Saline, winning two individual events and also swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay team.

Alice English dives for Saline

The meet began with diving, which was won by Dexter junior Lily Witte. Saline junior Alice English was second (255.8) and freshman Lindi Jenkins was fourth (226.85)

The Hornets opened the swimming competition with Kylie Evenson, Amelia Hayes, Samantha Bullard and Joann Oyemba winning the 200-yard medley relay.

Isabella Arbaugh won the 200-yard freestyle in a state-meet-qualifying time of 1:57.37. Angelina Sann was second in 2:00.4.

Samantha Graden won the 200 IM in 2:11.63 - just .08 seconds faster than fellow senior Johanna Ehrman. Both swam faster than the D1 qualifying standard. Megan Socha was third.

Evenson won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.41 seconds. Oyemba was second in 26.12.

Allison Ploutz-Snyder won the butterfly in 1:00.23. Evenson was second in 1:02.66. Hayes' first individual victory came in the 100 freestyle, which she swam in 54.88. Graden was second in 55.96.

Angelina Sanna won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:18.73 - leading a 1-2-3 finish for the Hornets. Izzy Whalen was second and Jillian Bradin was third.

The relay team of Arbaugh, Ploutz-Snyder, Caroline Klein and Oyemba won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.79.

Ehrman captured the backstroke in 1:00.72. Socha was second. In the breaststroke, Hayes picked up her second win, completing the race in 1:09.96, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Saline. Ellerie Brunty was second and Macy Ahrens was third.

The Hornets capped the night by winning the 400 freestyle relay. Arbaugh, Graden, Ehrman and Socha swam the race in 3:43.78 - besting the state cut time.

CLICK HERE FOR A PHOTO GALLERY

Many of the Hornets wore pink swim suits to recognize breast cancer awareness month.

