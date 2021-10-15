VIDEO & GALLERY: Saline Choirs Perform in Fall Concert

Wearing masks and standing several feet apart, for good measure, the members of Saline High School and Middle School choirs returned to the stage Thursday night for the Fall Choir Concert.

The program began with performances by the Chordsmen and the Girls' Choir.

After that, the 7th/8th Grade Choir performed The Road Not Taken and Thula Klizeo.

Up next were the Hornet Harmonizers, who performed Roar.

The Saline High School concert choir, directed by Sarah Price, was joined by violinist Matthew Briere for The Water is Wide. The choir also performed Lead with Love.

The 10 Tones performed Prairie Lullaby with soloist Sophia Merkle.

The Chamber choir performed Best of All Possible Worlds and Freedom Train.

The concert finished with the Combined Saline Choir performing Let the River Rain.

