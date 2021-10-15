Cheryl Madden, Who Taught in Three School Districts, Raised Two Children With Her Husband

Cheryl Anne Madden, age 78, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 in the presence of close family in Saline. Cheryl was born in Sault St. Marie, Michigan on August 14, 1943 to Robert and Shirley Stevenson. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Bill Madden of Saline, to whom she was happily married for 56 years. Her surviving children are Karen (James) Reilly of Saline, and Laura Madden of Brookline, Massachusetts. Her grandchildren include Grace Reilly, Emma Rose Reilly, Aaron Semones, and William Semones.

After studying at Eastern Michigan University and earning her Bachelors in Elementary Education and Masters in Reading, Cheryl worked as an elementary teacher and early childhood reading consultant. Teaching in the districts of Plymouth, Willow Run, and Ypsilanti brought her great joy. Cheryl retired from teaching after ten years so she could focus her energy towards raising her children and supporting the small businesses she owned with her husband. Despite living with Type 1 Diabetes for 54 years, she was an incredibly optimistic and persistent person.

Cheryl spent her time between her homes in Saline, Northern Michigan, and Colorado. Retirement allowed her to create beautiful quilts, many of which she gave as gifts. Her grandchildren loved to help her design quilts, listen to her stories of exciting travels, and share Sunday morning pancakes. She went out of her way to make her grandchildren feel special and loved. Cheryl will be remembered for her creativity and generosity. The family misses her very much. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arbor Hospice; 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

A private service will be held with close family at a later date.