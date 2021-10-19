16 Employees Laid Off At First Nation Group in Saline

16 workers at First Nation Group in Saline were laid off Oct. 7, according to a letter sent by the Florida-based pharmaceutical company to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

First Nation Group in Saline is located at 148 S. Industrial Dr. Another 13 employees were laid off at the company's Shoemaker Street facility in Detroit, where seven more employees will be laid off when that facility is permanently closed Nov. 5.

A call to the Saline location was not answered. A message was left with the company in Florida.

Michigan requires notifications of layoffs and closures in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The WARN act requires employers to provide 60 days notice when possible. Most of these layoffs were dated Oct. 7 - the same date as the WARN notification.

According to the notification, there were three reasons for the abrupt notification. The company said one of its main suppliers was subject to an "unprecedented" recall. The letter also its other primary manufacturing partner was plagued by COVID-19-related supply chain issues. Lastly, orders were down due to a change from the company's primary customer.