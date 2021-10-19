Saline Parents Group Joins Lawsuit Against Attorney General Garland, Cites "Racist" Curricula and Divisive Polices in Saline Schools

A group of Saline parents, led by Raelyn Davis, has joined a federal lawsuit seeking an injunction against US Attorney General Merrick Garland's plan to use federal law enforcement resources to investigate alleged threats against school board members.

The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Saline Parents, Davis, XI Van Fleet, Joseph Carey Mobley, Michael Rivera and Shawntel Cooper are the plaintiffs in the suit.

According to the suit, Saline Parents is an unincorporated association of parents with children in the Saline Area Schools district and concerned private citizens who pay taxes to support the district.

"Plaintiff Saline Parents and its members associate for the purpose of expressing their opposition to the divisive, false, harmful, immoral, and racist curricula and policies adopted

and implemented by SAS," according to the suit.

Members of the group make their opposition public at the Board of Education meeting. Davis, with two children at Saline High School and several students being homeschooled due to her concerns about the district's "progressive policies," is the director of Saline Parents.

The lawsuit reiterates the concerns some parents have about culturally sensitive curricula, sex education, and the new transgender policy. The lawsuit says parents have the right to express their outrage and objections at the board meetings.

An Oct. 4 memo from the Department of Justice cites an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence at school board members, teachers and workers in public schools. Attorney General directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for "addressing this disturbing trend."

The lawsuit claims Garland's assertion is false. The lawsuit also claims Garland compares parents who voice objections at meetings to domestic terrorists - though it's unclear if Garland has ever made such a claim. The lawsuit claims Garland is attempting to silence opposition to the progressive agenda and that the Department of Justice has no jurisdiction on local matters since there are no federal crimes be committed. The lawsuit also states the First Amendment protects political dissent - even if it rises to the level of intimidation or harassment.

The lawsuit also claims that parents who attack criticize school policies are "attacking the board."

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch said he had no comment on the lawsuit.