City of Saline Schedules Nov. 5 Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Drinking Water Quality

Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole and with Mayor Brian Marl have announced a town hall meeting, scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday, November 5, to discuss drinking water quality.

“Clean and clear drinking water is essential. It’s a baseline expectation for residents and business owners,” said Mayor Marl. “I’m looking forward to a robust discussion, including, specifics on how our city will deal with these critical issues in the coming weeks and months.”

Presentations will be given at November’s town hall that focus on the city’s directional flushing initiative, treatment of our drinking water, ins and outs of the distribution system and routine testing of our local water sources.

Results of independent water quality analysis and recent residential water quality testing results will be shared during the meeting. Representatives from the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, (EGLE) have been invited to attend to address questions on behalf of their organizations.

Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole added, “Based upon routine testing and state regulations, our City’s drinking water is clean and safe – we remain committed to meeting and exceeding all standards for environmental quality.”

Saline Drinking Water Town Hall will be held on:

Friday, November 5, 2021

8 - 9:30 a.m.

Saline City Hall – Council Chambers

100 North Harris Street

Saline, MI 48176

For those who are not able to attend in person, the town hall will be streamed via the City’s Facebook page and Zoom. Questions received from Zoom or Facebook will be read after presentations have been given. The link to the meeting will be provided in advance of November 5 via the City’s Facebook page and website.