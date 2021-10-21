Vote now in 10th Annual 2021 Saline Scarecrow Contest

"Sam the Eagle" is entry #16 in the 10th Annual 2021 Saline Scarecrow Contest. "Sam the Eagle" captures the theme of the 2021 contest nicely, which is "Red, White and Blue - Let your Patriotism Shine Through". Voting for favorite continues through October 25th at the following website: https://www.borerchiro.com/saline-scarecrow-contest.html/vote-2021/ Voting may be done up to once per day. Let your voice be heard and vote for your favorite! All scarecrows are displayed in downtown Saline, MI along the sidewalks of the 100 block of North & South Ann Arbor Streets as well as West & East Michigan Ave. #SalineScarecrows #Patriotism #RedWhiteBlue All entries may also be found at https://www.borerchiro.com/saline-scarecrow-contest.html/2021-scarecrow…