Card Skimmers Found at 8 Gas Stations

During a routine inspection blitz, weights and measures inspectors from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found a number of credit card skimmers placed inside gas pumps. Credit card skimmers cannot be seen outside the pump and are located inside where they make a copy of the consumer’s card information.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.”

The skimmers were found at the following locations:

Admiral, 3221 Division S., Wyoming

Admiral, 5342 Westnedge, Portage

Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave., Canton

Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive, Grandville

Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti

Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King, Lansing

Mobil, 1500 Haslett Rd, East Lansing

FlexxMart, 496 Main St. Belleville

“Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “The FBI and its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions from fraud schemes conducted by criminal enterprises likes this one.”

“The station owners had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, the thieves cut, broke, or removed the tape. It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.”

MDARD continues to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement to try track down the thieves. The department will continue to look for skimmers during every routine pump inspection.

If you believe your information may have been compromised, please contact your banking institution immediately.