SALINE POLICE REPORTS: 67 Ounces of Marijuana Confiscated from Driver

67 Ounces of Marijuana Confiscated

Saline Police confiscated 67 ounces of marijuana and a machete during an arrest Oct. 8. Around 11:30 p.m.Police pulled behind a 2008 Ford Explorer in the left turn on eastbound Michigan Avenue at Ann Arbor Street. Police ran the plate and decided to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old male, told police he'd just purchased the vehicle and that it wasn't properly registered or insured. Police learned of warrants for the man's arrest. Police confiscated a shoebox containing several bags of marijuana and white garbage bags filled with marijuana plants from his vehicle. In all, 67 ounces of marijuana were found. Michigan law allows people to have 2.5 ounces of marijuana in a moving vehicle.

Police also found a large, sheathed machete on the rear passenger floorboard and took it for safekeeping. The man's vehicle was impounded by America One Towing.

The driver was released. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Tire Punctured at North Maple Road Business

An employee at Saline Lectronics on North Maple Road called police Sept. 27 to complain that someone had punctured the tire on his 1999 BMW. The told police someone stabbed the tire seven times and caused damage to the rim. The man told police he was a new employee of Saline Lectronics who recently moved to the area and did not know anyone he suspected of damaging his vehicle.

Halloween Decoration Stolen

A resident of the 700 block of Whittier Court reported that when she woke up Oct. 15, she realized someone had stolen a Halloween decoration from the front of her house. A review of the security video showed that someone took the decoration at 11:11 p.m., Oct. 14, and fled in a vehicle that could not be identified. The decorations were worth around $10.