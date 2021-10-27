"Home For The Holidays" Is The Theme of The 45th Annual Saline Winter Parade

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing the parade back to help the community celebrate the holiday season.

The 45th annual Saline Winter Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 4. The theme this year is "Home for the Holidays."

People who wish to participate in the parade must complete and submit the parade entry forms by 9 a.m., Nov. 22. (Download the form here).

Last year, the parade was canceled due to COVID-19.

The name has changed again. In the last decade, the parade was known as the Holiday Parade. It was changed to the Christmas Parade in 2014. In 2019, the name reverted to the Holiday Parade. It's now being dubbed the Winter Parade.