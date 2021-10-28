Main Street's Trunk or Treat Draws Hundreds of Families to Downtown Saline

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols - Trunk or Treat returned to downtown Saline Wednesday night. The fourth installment of the event drew hundreds of families to downtown Saline.

Kids hopped around the Key Bank Parking lot and West McKay Street, dressed up as goblins, ghosts, witches, superheroes, princesses, firefighters and other characters. They hollered "trick or treat" as they arrived at each station, where representatives of local businesses, churches and organizations handed out candy in front of their decorated vehicles.

Nobody was taking an official count Wednesday, but Mayor Brian Marl gave away 350 bags of candy in about 30 minutes during the two-hour event.

Costumed families descended on downtown Saline even before the official 6:30 start time.

By 7 p.m., the parking lot was packed.

Organizers have learned lessons and improved the increasingly popular event. In 2019, the line to enter the parking lot stretched all the way around the block. So this year, they closed West McKay Street between Lewis and Ann Arbor Streets and allowed some of the trick-or-treating to take place on the street. That reduced the long wait times experienced last year. It also helped COVID-19-conscious people to socially distance.

There were also several entertainment acts. Magic Joe provided a magic show. Throw Yo Hands Up played pop tunes that people dancing. The Ring of Steel wowed guests with their acrobatic performances.

Some of the winning entries from Borer Chiropractic's Scarecrow contest were placed at the entrance of the event, where they delighted many of the children as they began their trek.

Karen Carrigan, owner of Carrigan Cafe, spearheaded the inaugural Trunk or Treat event and continues to organize the event, even though she now lives in Georgia. She made a special trip to Saline to help Saline Main Street pull off the event.

"I think it turned out absolutely wonderful and awesome. Everybody is having a great time. The trunks, the kids, the adults, the parents, everybody looks great and they're having fun. It's great to see," Carrigan said.