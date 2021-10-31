Jo Anne Roehm, Wife and Mother of 2, Was President of John Marion, Inc.

Jo Anne Roehm of Tecumseh, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Jo Anne was born on November 16, 1965, the youngest of four children to John and Margaret (Sliker) Marion in Ann Arbor, MI. On April 28, 1990, she married Ronald Roehm in Saline, MI. and he survives. She attended Saline schools and went on to Eastern Michigan University graduating in 1987 with a Marketing degree. She then decided to stay with the family business where she worked for over 40 years as a grain merchandiser; eventually becoming president in 1997.

Along with talking to local farmers and grain buyers, she loved watching all sports involving Michigan teams, and getting iced coffee from local coffee shops. She was a lifelong active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed playing bells in her earlier years.

Survivors in addition to her husband, Ron, include her children, Caroline, Colin and Carissa Roehm. Two sisters, Brenda Stevenson of Tecumseh and Barbara Vershum of Clinton; Mother-in-Law Donna Roehm, Sister-in-law, Nancy (Neil) Koch and Brother-in-Law, Dan (Nick) Roehm. Nieces, Christine (Colin) Murphy, Kelli (Todd) Pollard, Cortney Koch and Kaylee Roehm; Nephews, John Stevenson and Mark (Megan) Stevenson, Jacob Vershum, Kevin (Carrie) Vershum, and Trevor Roehm.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Marion, her brother Michael Marion and her Father-in-Law Orman Roehm.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Pastor William Natsis will officiate. Burial will follow the service and be held in the Ridgeway Cemetery.

A luncheon will also follow the service and will be held at the church. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jo Anne’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Jo Anne, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.