PITTSFIELD POLICE: Michigan Avenue Head-On Crash Kills Milan Teen, Sends Saline Woman to Hospital

A 17-year-old male from Milan was killed and a 34-year-old Saline woman was hospitalized as the result of a head-on collision on Michigan Avenue shortly after midnight Oct. 30 in Pittsfield Township.

According to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety, the Milan teenager was driving a vehicle eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed center into the westbound lanes of traffic near Campbell Road. The vehicle crashed head-on with a vehicle driven by the Saline woman. The Milan teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Saline woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Police are looking for the public's help. Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to the crash is asked to call the department at (confidential tip line) 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911.