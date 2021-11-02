OPINION: Dell'Orco, Ceo Have Earned Their Saline City Council Chairs

As owner and editor of The Saline Post, I offer the following thoughts on the Nov. 2 Saline City Council election. If you'd just rather read their answers to our questions - click here.

It's a strange time to participate in the public process in America. That pressure to eschew what you believe to be true and submit to those asking you to choose sides has never caused more anxiety. For years at the local level, it felt like we were able to avoid that superficial nonsense. We knew people by their name, by their words and by their deeds.

We've traded that in for partisan party endorsements in non-partisan elections and our very own versions of the national culture wars streamed from a local meeting near you.

That's too bad. But that's life in 2021. So we deal with it.

There are four candidates running for the three seats on Saline City Council. They are Jim Dell'Orco, Jack Ceo, Kevin Camero-Sulak and Brian Cassise. Dell'Orco, Ceo and Camero-Sulak are incumbents. Cassise is running for the third time.

The Saline Post is endorsing Dell'Orco and Ceo in this race. The Saline Post is not endorsing a third candidate.

Ceo has spent a lifetime in public service, with 41 years in law enforcement after working as military police. He was Deputy Police Chief in Saline. He's served on the Board of Education. He's completed three terms on Saline City Council and deserves a fourth. He's one of the most articulate members of city council and he can break down complex issues as well as anyone. He's shown the ability to go against the grain - even though he's often been an ally of Mayor Marl.

Dell'Orco is completing his first time on council. From time to time, his questions at the council table (Do not take it so seriously to call it a 'dais' - stop it council!) give away that he's a research scientist at the University of Michigan Medical School. And that's a good thing. He's catching things that get by laymen. He's also been instrumental in some of the changes the city has seen - whether it's moving on from long-time manager Todd Campbell, or turning away from Damien Farrell's stalled project on South Monroe Street. Dell'Orco has been a voice for transparency that's not meeting behind closed doors nearly as often as it once did. Dell'Orco, like Ceo, shows the ability to ask questions that get to the heart of the matter without derailing discussions.

Camero-Sulak, like Dell'Orco, has contributed to turning the page in the City of Saline - and we hope we're headed in a more positive direction. But whatever Camero-Sulak thinks of The Saline Post, his decision to decline to answer our questions shows a startling lack of respect for you - the reader of The Saline Post.

Throughout the community, The Saline Post has observed local government that's moved too far left of where the community's heart lies. This is especially true at the Board of Education. It's also true at Saline City Council. Both bodies need to shift right to more accurately reflect the values of this community. Brian Cassise is the most conservative candidate for council, however, he's not shown much command of the local issues. It would also be easier to support Cassise if he'd show interest in serving in one of the local boards or commissions.

On a personal note, after more than 22 years of living in the United States, I'm anxious to cast my vote tomorrow. It'll be the most important vote I've cast in decades. And I'm proud to cast my votes for Jack Ceo and Jim Dell'Orco.