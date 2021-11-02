City of Saline Polls Are Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Saline polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters in precincts 1 and 2 vote at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Voters in precinct 3 vote at First United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Ann Arbor St.

All absentee ballots must be received in the Clerk’s office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Voting Requirements

Every Michigan voter who offers to vote in the polls must comply with the requirement by showing picture identification or signing an affidavit attesting that he or she is not in possession of picture identification. (See MCL 168.523 for voter identification requirement.)

Voters can satisfy the ID requirement by showing a Michigan driver’s license or a Michigan personal identification card. Voters who do not possess either document may show any of the following forms of picture ID as long as it is current:

Driver’s license or personal ID card issued by another state.

Federal or state government-issued photo ID.

U.S. passport.

Military identification card with photo.

Student identification with photo from a high school or an accredited institution of higher education.

Tribal identification card with photo.

Voters without ID will not be turned away on Election Day. Michigan Election law anticipates that not all voters will have picture ID. Voters who do not have acceptable picture ID or who forgot to bring acceptable picture ID to the polls can vote like any other voter by signing an affidavit. ​