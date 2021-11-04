Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

BEV HAUENSTEIN

Mount Vernon, OH

Using the natural method of eco printing, Saline Craft Show welcomes this first-timer, BEV HAUENSTEIN, the owner of TAKE JOY. Starting her work with textiles as a 4-H member, she has continued throughout life as she enters a semi-retirement phase. Under the tutelage of Raeschell Noonen of Nimby Fiber Art of Mount Vernon, OH, and Nicola Brown of Clasheen of Ireland, Bev became intrigued and experimented with all of the various leaves and flowers in my neighborhood. This art directly applies plants to textiles to alter color, apply color and create interesting designs. Everything used is natural…such as flowers, leaves, bark, and roots. Using habotai silk, silk noil, wool, cotton, and linen to make scarves, wraps, table runners, wall hangings, pillows, aprons, and bags. Find Bev in Booth 9.