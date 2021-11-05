Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

JAME MCCALL

Williamsburg, MI

Several years ago, JAME MCCALL’s daughter and her friend were in her art room and decided they would make some sweater mittens. They returned with a product that had thumbs longer than the fingers and we all enjoyed the laughter. Jame decided to make the girls some mittens with high-quality wool and Polartec fleece for Christmas. Once she made two pairs, she began tweaking my patterns to fit each person in our family. Jame relates, “I WAS HOOKED! The felted wool, high-quality fleece, and endless color combinations had others and me ‘oohing and aahing’ with each new pair.” In Booth 55, the love continues to this day as Jame continues to sew and perfect her skill to make mittens, fingerless gloves, and headbands plus hats and handbags.