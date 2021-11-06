Washtenaw Health Plan Offers Help for Those Enrolling for Health Clare

During this year’s annual open enrollment period, Nov. 1 2021 through Jan 15, 2022, Michiganders can enroll in a 2022 health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov, which now has the lowest-cost health insurance options ever available through the marketplace. Free local help is available through the Washtenaw Health Plan. Washtenaw Health Plan staff are Marketplace Certified Application Counselors. To find a trained professional to help navigate the enrollment process call or email the Washtenaw Health Plan at 734-544-3030 or whp@washtenaw.org.

Anyone with questions can call or email to talk about their options or make an appointment. Help is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and in other languages using telephone translation.

This year, 184,000 uninsured Michigan residents are eligible for discounts that lower their health insurance costs to $50 or less per month, and about 155,000 of them can enroll in a plan with no monthly cost at all. People whose income was too high to qualify them for financial help in the past are now also eligible for generous discounts, due to the American Rescue Plan, enacted earlier this year.

“Most people now qualify for discounts that help substantially lower their monthly health insurance costs,” said Meredith Buhalis. “So if you are still on the fence about signing up for health insurance for 2022, you should take a look at the plans offered on HealthCare.gov to see just how affordable high-quality health insurance currently is.”

Michigan residents currently enrolled in a plan on HealthCare.gov are also going to benefit from the Rescue Plan’s discounts, with 8 out of 10 people eligible to enroll in a comprehensive health insurance plan that costs $50 or less per month, after financial help.

“People should keep in mind that health insurance plans and prices change year to year,” said Meredith Buhalis. “If you are enrolled in a 2021 plan, you should return to HealthCare.gov and compare your 2022 plan options to ensure you get the best deal available.”

People enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. These plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, enrollees receive free preventive care services, such as vaccines and health screenings.

Anyone shopping for health insurance should generally avoid plans offered outside of HealthCare.gov. “Junk insurance” products, which are widely marketed online in deceptive or misleading ways and pose huge financial risks to consumers. These products can refuse to pay for care for pre-existing conditions, charge consumers more based on their gender, and impose annual coverage limits.

Enrolling in health insurance can be confusing, but free local help is available. Follow the Washtenaw Health Plan blog at Healthcare Counts.org.

Washtenaw Health Plan

The Washtenaw Health Plan works directly with people to assess their eligibility for health coverage and to secure coverage. Visit healthcarecounts.org, call 734-544-3030 or email whp@washtenaw.org. WHP is located at the Washtenaw County Human Services building at 555 Towner Street, Ypsilanti.