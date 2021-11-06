Services for Thomas Green Monday at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home

Thomas Lee Green, age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home in Ann Arbor. Tom was born on February 17, 1943 to John and Marjorie Green in Saline.

He is survived by Thomas (Jennifer) Green II and Lynette (Dave) Hester; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Steve Karpenski, Gary Green and Dennis Green. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents and brother Robert Green.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Humane Society of Huron Valley and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

