LaMar "Jim Hankamp, Husband and Father, Worked in Insurance, Advocated for People With Traumatic Brain Injuries

LaMar “Jim” James Hankamp II, age 75, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He was born December 21, 1945 in Bellingham, WA the son of Dr. LaMar James Hankamp and Ellen Hankamp.

Happily married to Sherri Hankamp for 52 years, they enjoyed family dinners every Sunday, gardening and traveling as much as possible. After graduating from Hope College, he spent the majority of his career in the insurance industry advocating for those with traumatic brain injuries, also serving on the board for the Brain Injury Association of Michigan. An avid fan of football, Friday evenings were spent cheering for the Saline Hornets and Saturdays were spent with his sons rooting on the Wolverines.

In addition to his wife, Sherri, survivors include sons Jeffrey (Stephanie) Hankamp and Scott (Kaylee) Hankamp both of Saline; grandchildren C.J., Trent, Jaylen, Ava, Fabian and great-grandson, Isaiah. He is also survived by brothers, Stephen (Valerie) Hankamp of Downer’s Grove, IL and John Hankamp of Ann Arbor; along with sister-in-law Patty (Don) Miller of Clermont, FL and countless wonderful friends. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and again on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Pam Koebel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Arbor Hospice or to the Brain Injury Association of Michigan 7305 Grand River Ave. Brighton, MI 48114.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery on a future date. A live stream of the service will be available by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page. To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.