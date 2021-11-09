Saline High School Drama Club Presents "Our Town" Nov. 12-14.

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $7 and are available at the door. Per WCHD policy, all audience members are required to wear a mask the entire time they are in the school.

The cast includes Conner Allen, Lauren Arlauskas, Julianna Combs, Shelby Dees, Lucas Fountain, Katie Holmes, Luke Johnson, Quin Johnson, Emma Lenz, Britney Lin, Jayden Means, Bella Rodriguez, Selah Salanta, Cael Sutherland, Emma Thorson, Trent Umpstead, Eli VerLee, Kellie VerWoert, Max Watkins, Ashe Wilde, and Mikey Williams. The production is directed and produced by Kristen Glatz and student-directed by Sarah Burgess.

For more information, please call (734) 401-4644, email glatzk@salineschools.org or visit https://sites.google.com/a/salineschools.org/shs-drama-club/