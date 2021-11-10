Saline Woman Sentenced for Stealing Opioids from Patients at Ann Arbor VA Hospital

A Saline woman who worked as a registered nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor was sentenced to three years probation in the US District Court Eastern District of Michigan Judge Robert H. Cleland.

Elizabeth Prophitt, a Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist, stole more than 2,200 vials of controlled substances from hospital dispensing machines and then falsified records to cover her tracks. From July 2018 to February 2019, she accessed more than 2200 vials of controlled substances such as fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine and midazolam.

Prophitt claimed she consumed all the drugs she stole. Court records say professionals opined it would be humanly impossible to do so without overdose. Prophitt admitted to being under the influence of the drugs while on duty at work.

In July, as part of a plea agreement, Prophitt pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation or fraud.

Acting United States Attorney Saima Moshin asked for a sentence of 0-6 months, saying Prophitt's serious drug habit predisposed her to criminal behavior to support the habit.