Thousands of People Expected to Visit Saline Craft Show Saturday

The Saline Craft Show, in its 32nd year, is back!

The annual show will bring 230 crafters to Saline Middle School (7190 North Maple Road), from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. The cost to enter is $5 with proceeds benefiting the 20 youth groups who volunteer at the show.

The spring craft shows in 2020 and 2021 and the 2020 fall craft show were canceled due to COVID-19.

"We're very excited. We have not seen these crafters in two years. They have a fabulous new inventory and we are excited for the usual show," said Cheryl Hoeft, founder of Saline's craft shows. "We need normalcy and this is the beginning of returning to that."

This year's show features decorative painting, stoneware, rugs, birdhouses, holiday decorating ideas, ceramics, calligraphy, clothing, jewelry and more.

The crafters will visit from 14 different states and 155 Michigan communities, bringing their one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.

This year, there will be 34 new crafters at the show. One of those new crafters is John Kwiatkowski of White Street Wood in booth 155.

No town is more represented among the crafters than Saline. Sandra harter, will be in booth 36 with her holiday pieces.

The last show, in 2019, drew 10,000 customers.

Throughout the show, students representing various organizations of Saline High School will be present at a concession stand, bake sale and other activities. The youth groups involved have the opportunity to promote citizenship, practice life skills and leadership, as well as earn money for organized school events. This show benefits student youth groups in the district including crew, cross country, debate, swim, choral groups, para-professionals, baseball and track teams. More than 500 volunteers will work the show.

Guests are required to wear masks in Saline Middle School.

Customers may take advantage of the free shuttle bus service providing transportation from Faurecia (previously Visteon), designated local businesses and schools. The Saline Area Schools campus has available free parking spaces.

The Saline Craft Show was founded in 1987 by teacher Cheryl Hoeft as a fundraiser for the Saline Future Homemakers of America club. At the time, Saline's FHA club was the second largest in the nation. The first event, held at Liberty School, featured 66 non-juried crafters and it drew fewer than 1,000 customers. The show really started growing in 1994 when Hoeft retired from teaching. Two more craft shows, one in December and one in March, were added.