Judith Boulter, Wife and Mother, Worked at Domino's For Many Years

Judith M. Boulter, 77, of Saline, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, after a very short illness, with her husband Richard and son Christopher by her side.

Judy was born on July 2, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN. She was the daughter of Pluma M. Moore and W. Hulon Moore. She attended schools in the Chattanooga system, graduated with honors and attended the University of Chattanooga, where she met her husband Richard. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. In 1962 they were married at Christ Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and moved to New Jersey. Her husband’s job required the family to move several times until they moved and settled in Saline in 1988. She graduated from Concordia University in the late 90s. Judy worked at Domino’s Pizza for many years and finished her working career at MedStat in Ann Arbor as an executive secretary to the vice president of finance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Clyde (Charles) Smith, a nephew Haden Briggs and several cousins. Judy was very active at Trinity Episcopal Church in Belleville, MI, being part of the Stewardship Committee, Financial Committee, Strawfest Committee, as well as the Adopt-a-child Size program and was a volunteer hospice visitor. Judy loved sports, especially baseball and hockey. She was a devoted fan of both the Red Wings and Tigers.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Boulter; sons Richard (Elizabeth) Boulter of Burnsville, NC, Brian (Kristen) Boulter of Menasha, WI, and Christopher (Beth Ann) Boulter of Saline, MI. Also survived by four grandchildren, Rachel, Isaac, Emma and Ethan; four beautiful step-grandchildren and a great grandchild.

A celebration of life service will be held at Holy Faith Church in Saline, MI on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. The family is asking that memorial donations in her name be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Road, VanBuren Twp, MI 48111.

