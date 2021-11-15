Saline Chamber Announces Holiday Parade, Santa's Village, and Tree Lighting Activities

It's "Home for the Holidays" for 46th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best holiday parades in all southeast Michigan.

Holiday festivities kick off with a special Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m., Nov. 30 at the corner of Michigan and Ann Arbor Street. The activity offers are a few special holiday season thoughts, caroling, and light refreshments served in the KeyBank lobby.

Saline’s own, David Helmer of Braun & Helmer Auctions will be the emcee of the holiday parade. Visitors are encouraged to show up before 5 p.m.

Parking downtown is limited due to street closures. Guests are invited to take advantage of the free Saline Area School bus shuttles running from 4-8 p.m. between the UPS Store in Busch's Shopping Center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.

Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at "Santa's Village." The location this year will be at Rock, Paper, Scissors Jr. the new toy store at 101 S. Ann Arbor St.

All of this coordinated by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce with a generosity of business community and volunteer support.

Thank you to the City of Saline, Busch's Fresh Food Market raffle, and other great sponsors, like DTE Energy, Old National Bank, Altech Mechanical, EHM Senior Solutions, KeyBank, MMI Engineered Solutions, Saline Pharmacy, Texas Roadhouse, Thomson Reuters, Bank of Ann Arbor, Hartman Insurance, Kelly Orthodontics. McNaughton & Gunn, Waggle 'N Whiskers, Oscar’s Sports & Grill, Thrive! Wellness, Foresight Capital Management, and True Community Credit Union.

The Chamber wants to make sure that all of our sponsors and volunteers are duly noted and appreciated by the thousands of spectators who will be here watching this year’s parade. They are the ones who make this all happen!