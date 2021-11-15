No Injuries in York Township Residential Fire

There were no injuries in a residential fire in York Township Sunday evening.

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pheasant Ridge Lane Sunday evening.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said firefighters arrived to a fully-involved garage fire that spread into the attic of the home.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire with help from Pittsfield Township and the Milan Area Fire Department," Sperle said. "The cause is not known however it is not believed to be suspicious."

The home belongs to the Houde family. Andy Houde is the Chief of the Scio Township Fire Department. On the Saline Posts Facebook Group, Houde reported that the Saline Area Fire Department arrived quickly and limited the fire damage to the garage. He said there was smoke damage to the house.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes.