Saline's Acoustic Routes Recruits Lucinda Williams and Her Band to Fight Hunger

Multi-Grammy winner Lucinda Williams, heralded by The New York Times as an “archetype in a lineage of rocking, literary American songwriters,” will headline a benefit concert at The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on Feb. 11, 2022 to mark the 40th anniversary of The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster.com on November 20 at 8 a.m. EST.

The performance by Lucinda Williams and Her Band will mark the 12th time Saline-based Acoustic Routes and The Ark, one of the nation’s most celebrated live music venues, have worked together to raise money for the Breakfast Program. Founded during the summer of 1982 by parishioners of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, the Ann Arbor-based non-profit has served a free meal to anyone in need without missing a single day, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of fourteen remarkable albums, three Grammy awards, and countless accolades, including Time’s Songwriter of the Year of 2001, Williams is one of our most revered artists, beloved for her singular vocals and extraordinary songs.