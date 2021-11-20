Joyce Hanselmann, Mother of 5, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Sang in the Choir at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ

Joyce Ann Hanselmann 76, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Joyce was born July 8, 1945 to the late Wilbur Edward Hanselmann and Mildred Charlotte (Krumrei) Hanselmann.

Joyce is survived by her five children, Susan (Charlie Krell) Broderick of Lincoln Park, Andi (Cristie) Broderick of Colon, Jason (Michelle) Girbach of Evans, Georgia, Russell (Kristin) Girbach of Saline, and Rachel Girbach of Manchester; grandchildren, Ainsley and Sayla Girbach, Joseph (Sarah) and Sierra Girbach, Haydyn Girbach, Richard Broderick, Eric Eberle, Charles Jr (Michelle), Jacob (Rebekah), and Joshua Krell, Katlyn Price-Broderick, Gabriella and Larissa Broderick; great grandchildren, Ayden, Alexis, Charlee Rose, Elijah, and Oliver Krell, Daniel, Haylee, and Sophia Broderick, and Blakelynn Girbach. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by brother Wilbur (Butch) Hanselmann, and sister Judith Stone.

Joyce worked for several years as phlebotomist for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Joyce enjoyed quilting, sewing, and singing with the choir at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Saline.

In accordance to Joyce’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and again at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 24, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 A.M.

Pastors Pam and Keith Koebel will officiate. Burial will take place privately in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Dexter, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce’s name may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Joyce, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.