Emagine, McDonald's and CVS Open in Saline on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day pickings are usually slim for those without plans. Even more so, this year.

The Saline Post called around to local restaurants and found only one that confirmed it will be open.

McDonald's will be open until 8 p.m. We were unable to reach anyone by phone at Taco Bell, Wendy's and Tim Horton's.

All of the pizza delivery restaurants in Saline are closed for Thanksgiving. Tippin's pizza and fried chicken counter is also closed - although the store will be open.

Saline's three Chinese food restaurants are closed.

Busch's Fresh Food Market and Wal-Mart in Saline are closed for the holiday. CVS will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight and the pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

The best bet for a local Thanksgiving outing is Emagine Saline. The theater and its concessions are open regular hours. Along with popcorn and other snacks, Emagine serves pizzas, quesadillas, chicken tenders, pretzel bites, french fries, hot dogs and more.

What's playing at Emagine?

Here are trailers for the movies showing on Thanksgiving:

