Two Thefts Reported in City of Saline

Saline residents reported two thefts to the Saline Police Department recently.

On Nov. 14, a suspect entered a vehicle parked on the 300 block of North Harris Street and removed an item (possibly a purse). The suspect, described as a tall, thin and black male, allegedly then ran to a four-door sedan at the corner of Detroit and Spring streets. The vehicle went south on Davenport Street toward Michigan Avenue.

The victim was asked to provide still images from a security camera to the police.

Sometime Nov. 19-20, someone stole a Nintendo Switch delivered to the 300 block of Old Creek Drive. An unmarked packaged was delivered to the home around 6 p.m. Nov. 19, but it wasn't picked up immediately. The next morning, the resident brought the box inside and saw the box had been opened and the device was missing.

(This report is based on redacted police reports made availably by the Saline Police Department and information publicly released on Crimemapping.com)