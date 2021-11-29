Six Saline Middle School Students Named to All State Band

Six Saline Middle School students were among the 100 named to the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association's All-State Middle School Band.

Abigail Kim (flute), Yohei Kuroda (tuba), Maggie Kyzar (trombone), Sam Peavler (tenor saxophone), Michael Talvitie (tuba) and Ellis Buchanan (trombone - honorable mention) were selected to the all-state band.

Band teachers Rebekah Allmand and Benjamin Reed congratulated all the students who accepted the extra challenge of practicing, preparing and auditioning for the all-state audition.

"These students took on an enormous challenge that required self-direction, practice and commitment. We are proud of you all! There is no doubt that everyone who participated became better musicians in the process of preparing for this audition," Allmand wrote in an email.

Nearly 2,000 students registered for the audition. Students performed scales, etudes and sightreading. The 100 students selected for the all-state band will rehearse and perform with Dr. Mark J. Walker at the 2022 Michigan Music Conference.